Cannabis Trademark Fight Gets Personal With Racism Claim

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Cannabis price tracker New Leaf Data Services LLC said on Tuesday that a website the company is suing for cybersquatting added insult to injury last week by retaliating with spurious online accusations of racism and sexism. New Leaf added a defamation claim to its trademark lawsuit in Connecticut federal court, alleging that shortly after it filed its original complaint on Aug. 8, defendant Humboldt Marijuana Exchange LLC made a "false and baseless" post on its website assailing the Connecticut company for the homogeneous makeup of its staff. New Leaf is suing California-based Humboldt over a pair of web addresses the company...

