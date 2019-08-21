Increased DIP Cash Rescues Philly Hospitals' Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Concessions from unsecured creditors and post-petition lenders helped rescue the troubled debtor-in-possession financing being sought by Philadelphia hospital operator Center City Healthcare LLC on Wednesday, providing additional cash for the debtor to pursue its Chapter 11 goals. During a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, debtor attorney Mark Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP said lender MidCap Funding IV Trust had agreed to provide an additional $2 million in new money as part of the DIP and to eliminate provisions in the loan documents that reduced the borrowing base under the DIP, freeing up an additional $5 million in liquidity for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS