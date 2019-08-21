Texas Co.'s Thermal Printing Patents Axed Under Alice

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Zebra Technologies Corp. ducked an infringement lawsuit Tuesday when a Delaware federal judge tossed a complaint from TTP Tech LLC, saying the thermal printing patents it accused Zebra of stepping on are abstract and invalid under Alice. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said one of the TTP Tech patents is invalid because all it does is collect information and put it into a series of mathematical equations to determine a value. "Such data collection and mathematical computations are quintessential abstract ideas," Judge Andrews wrote. The thermal printer equipment and general technological environment the patent describes were known in existing technology,...

