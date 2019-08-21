Jones Day Gets More Time To Answer Family Leave Bias Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Jones Day will have an extra month to respond to a suit by two married former associates who allege the firm's parental leave policy discriminates against fathers, a Washington, D.C., federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss granted a request by the BigLaw heavyweight to push back by 30 days a Sept. 4 deadline to answer a suit by former Jones Day associates Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff alleging that the firm maintained an illegal parental leave policy that gave biological mothers greater benefits than it gave biological fathers. The judge's minute order gives Jones Day until Oct. 4...

