Rising Star: Debevoise & Plimpton's Megan K. Bannigan

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP counsel Megan K. Bannigan may not have set out to be an intellectual property litigator, but she has taken the field by storm, helping companies like Kate Spade...

To view the full article, register now.