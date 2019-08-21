Ohio High Court Revives Wrongful Death Suit Against Amazon

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to reconsider a decision that let Amazon Inc. off the hook in a suit over the death of a teen who consumed caffeine powder sold by a third party on the site. In a one-page filing, the state high court granted the family of Logan Stiner’s motion to reconsider its June decision not to review a lower court’s dismissal of the case. In a motion for reconsideration filed on July 2, the Stiner family pointed to a recent decision by the Sixth Circuit that cleared the way for Amazon to face suits over allegedly...

