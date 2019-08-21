Litigation Funder Burford Capital Accused Of Juking Metrics

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Litigation finance firm Burford Capital Ltd. has been manipulating its metrics to paint a "misleading picture" for investors while neglecting to mention that the company is "already arguably insolvent," according to a putative class action filed Wednesday. Investor Stephen Merz hit the U.K.-based firm with his stock-drop suit seeking unspecified damages in New York federal court. The suit comes on the heels of a report criticizing the company's accounting methods and subsequent allegations from Burford Capital that its stock was illegally manipulated by aggressive short sellers. In Wednesday's suit, Merz puts blame on Burford and a handful of its executives, claiming they've...

