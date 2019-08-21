Del. Court Nixes Review Bid In Deutsche Suit Over Vik Debt

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court rejected a financial services company's bid to review the Delaware Chancery Court's discovery-related orders in Deutsche Bank's years-long pursuit of more than $300 million owed to the bank by billionaire investor Alexander Vik and his companies. CPR Management SA, a Panama-based company owned by Vik's father, Erik Martin Vik, had asked the state's highest court for permission to launch an interlocutory appeal over a June court order granting in part the bank's motion to compel discovery from CPR and the younger Vik's company, Sebastian Holdings Inc. The Chancery Court denied CPR's request for an interlocutory appeal, and...

