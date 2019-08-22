A Look At UK Enforcement Efforts Against Domestic Bribery

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Last month, a new report from the Fraud Advisory Panel[1] made the claim that corruption in the U.K. is being overlooked. According to the Fraud Advisory Panel, plenty of attention is being given to corruption and bribery that is being carried out abroad, but the issue of tackling domestic bribery is not being given the time and resources it deserves. In its report, the FAP says that it would be an understatement to say that domestic picture is “neglected and poorly understood’’ and voices concerns about what it calls "the growing strength of organised crime and the prominent influence of dirty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS