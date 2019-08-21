SEC Win Marks Close Of $70M Husband-Wife Ponzi Saga

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a quick win on Wednesday in its civil case against a man already convicted, alongside his wife, of masterminding a $70 million Ponzi scheme. Unless William M. Apostelos, who is representing himself, intends to appeal the summary judgment loss from prison, the SEC's win ostensibly closes the chapter on four years of parallel criminal and civil litigation over a five-year scheme in which Apostelos and his wife duped nearly 500 investors to fund a lavish lifestyle. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose found that all elements of the securities violations...

