Those Trademark Scam Letters Aren't Stopping On Their Own

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Two years after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said it was trying to solve the problem of scam letters that victimize trademark owners, little concrete action has been taken and lawyers in the field say things are worse than ever. Coming from private entities with official-sounding names like "U.S. Trademark Compliance Office," the letters are sent en masse to owners and applicants, demanding payment for trademark services that range from superfluous to dubious to downright non-existent. The letters have been a problem for years, leading to a set of criminal charges in 2016 and prompting USPTO to convene a roundtable...

