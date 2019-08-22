SEC Fines Brokerage, CEO Tied To Fund Valuation Scheme

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has penalized the now-defunct brokerage AOC Investments and its former CEO for allegedly failing to supervise a rogue trader who helped the hedge fund Premium Point Investments inflate its assets by $200 million. Ronaldo Gonzalez will pay a $40,000 fine and AOC will pay $250,000 to settle the claim without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, the agency announced on Wednesday. The SEC claimed that Gonzalez and the firm had broken securities laws by failing to keep a close eye on the trader, who was barred from the industry throughout most of the scheme....

