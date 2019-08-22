State Banking Regulators Look To Help Fintech Follow Rules

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Conference of State Bank Supervisors has launched new tools to ease the burden on fintech companies looking to navigate the matrix of state-specific rules, with a portal to guide nonbank financial companies through state regulations and relevant exemptions, the group said Wednesday. The new tools are part of the CSBS' Vision 2020 plan, the group's effort to provide consistency across money services business licensing and oversight requirements that vary by state. The cost and time it takes to register to do business in all relevant states in which a nonbank entity, often a fintech company, wants to engage can create...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS