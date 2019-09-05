Influential Women In Tax: Cravath's Lauren Angelilli

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT) -- Lauren Angelilli, one of Law360 Tax Authority's Influential Women in Tax Law, has helped shepherd through some of the biggest mergers in entertainment business history — accomplishments she partly attributes to the supportive and inclusive environment at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP she helped create. Lauren Angelilli Cravath Career Accomplishments • Advised Disney on its $85 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox, helping to adjust the purchase price due to the tax implications of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. • Counseled Time Warner for more than a decade on issues including its investment in streaming venture Hulu, its spinoff from...

