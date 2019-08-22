Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teva Beats Nestle Unit's Suit Over Rosacea Cream Patents

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. didn’t infringe a trio of patents related to an anti-rosacea cream produced by Nestle's skin care unit because the patents covered a previously disclosed treatment, a Delaware federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews agreed with the Israel-based drug maker that the patents belonging to Nestle Skin Health SA and its Galderma unit had been described in an earlier patent that the court referred to as "McDaniel."

“McDaniel discloses every element of the claimed treatment method,” Judge Andrews said, pointing to the patents’ description of a rosacea cream for daily application containing the anti-parasitic...

