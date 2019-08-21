Fast Hearing Set On $1.3B Philly Refinery Insurance Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Make-or-break courtroom arguments over rights to $1.25 billion in business interruption insurance held by the bankrupt owners of a fire-crippled Philadelphia-area refinery could take place as early as November, a PES Holdings LLC attorney told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday. Matthew C. Fagen of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, counsel to PES, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross that the refiner's adversary suit against ICBC Standard Bank PLC is tentatively slated for Nov. 6, soon enough to avoid having to transfer the entire case to another court as Judge Gross approaches a planned retirement in March. Fagan told Judge Gross that...

