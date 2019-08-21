Kirkland, Winston Guide $1B Deal For Quest Nutrition

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Simply Good Foods has agreed to pay $1 billion to buy protein bar and nutritional snack foods company Quest Nutrition in a deal cooked up with help from Kirkland & Ellis and Winston & Strawn. The deal stands to pair Quest Nutrition LLC with Atkins, the company behind the famous low-carb diet program, which also falls under the Simply Good Foods Co. umbrella, according to a statement. Quest and Atkins boast net sales of more than $800 million. Simply Good Foods was created in 2017 via the merger of Roark Capital Group-backed Atkins Nutritionals Inc. and a blank check company called Conyers Park...

