2nd Time Will Likely Be The Charm For Florida's Wayfair Bill

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Florida is one of only two sales tax-imposing states that have not implemented the U.S. Supreme Court’s seminal 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. decision[1] authorizing states to impose sales tax collection responsibilities on remote sellers lacking a physical presence in the state. That dubious distinction would end under recently filed proposed legislation. Senate Bill 126 by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, vice chair of the Senate Finance and Tax Committee, would prospectively revamp Florida law to impose sales tax[2] collection and remittance responsibilities both on remote sellers and on marketplace providers. This article will review the key provisions of S.B. 126...

