Nokia Looks To Ax Former In-House Atty's Age, Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Nokia Corp. asked a Texas federal court Wednesday to toss a lawsuit brought by a former high-ranking in-house lawyer for the telecom giant who alleges she was unjustly fired after facing age and gender bias that left her "broken." The Espoo, Finland-based multinational company said Sharan Rene Boudreau's discrimination claims couldn't withstand legal scrutiny for several reasons. Nokia said its former attorney didn't file a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or the Texas Workforce Commission until August 2018 — more than a year after she was passed over for a promotion to a position that was ultimately...

