5 Questions About Britain’s Minibond Regulatory Scandal

Law360, London (August 22, 2019, 5:35 PM BST) -- The collapse of minibond provider London Capital & Finance PLC, which left thousands of investors facing huge losses, has put Britain’s financial watchdog in the spotlight over its worst failure as a regulator in recent years. The Financial Conduct Authority is in the spotlight over its regulation of a minibonds provider that has collapsed, leaving investors facing losses on £236 million ($290 million) of their money. (AP) The story was still unfolding on Wednesday when the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed that Blackmore Bond, another minibond company linked to LC&F, had closed to new investors after the regulator intervened. Minibonds have come...

