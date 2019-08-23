IG Markets Settles Suit With Investor Over Trading Contract

Law360, London (August 23, 2019, 12:40 PM BST) -- Brokerage IG Markets Ltd. has settled its English suit seeking to block an investor client from pursuing damages for trading losses, a London judge said in an order staying the case. Judge Clare Moulder paused the dispute Wednesday on the terms set out in an August settlement between IG Markets and Dimitri D'Alessandro. The brokerage had said it believed D’Alessandro would sue for damages over lost profits and challenge the validity of his trading agreement by accusing the brokerage of not complying with Italian law. Either party can apply to the court to enforce the terms without bringing a new claim,...

