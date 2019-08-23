Importers, Insurers Sue Maersk For $1M Over Seafood Cargo

Law360, London (August 23, 2019, 1:26 PM BST) -- Food distributors and insurers Allianz, AXA and others have sued shipping giant Maersk for $1.1 million in London over damage to frozen seafood, meat and apples hauled from ports across the world to cities in South America, Europe and Asia. Nearly two dozen companies and insurers, led by Malaysian food importer Lucky Frozen, sued the Danish shipping company at the High Court for delays and damage to millions of pounds of frozen food shipped from various ports between June 2017 and January 2018, according to an Aug. 12 filing. Insurers — including Generali España SA de Seguros, Chubb European Group SE,...

