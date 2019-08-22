Barrister Faces £10M Suit Over Bad Film Tax Scheme Advice

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Investors seeking £10 million from a United Kingdom barrister for failing to advise them on the risks of a film-related tax benefits scheme were recently ordered to respond to arguments that the barrister was not their adviser. The investors were given until Sept. 30 to bolster claims that barrister Jonathan Peacock QC wrongly advised them that the tax scheme would meet certain commercial requirements to confer tax benefits, said an Aug. 14 High Court of Justice order. Representatives for Peacock, a tax specialist with 11 New Square, said he was responsible only for advising the promoter of the scheme, Invicta Capital...

