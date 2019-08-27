Insurer Fights $1.6M Suit Over Stranded Barge

Law360, London (August 27, 2019, 1:07 PM BST) -- A major Indian insurer has fought back against a $1.6 million suit filed in London by a Dubai shipowner, which is seeking to recoup money spent hauling its barge to India in foul weather with a damaged tugboat, as it disputes that there was “peril” at sea. New India Assurance Company Ltd. contends in its Aug. 21 defense filing at the High Court that the claim by vessel owner Riverstone Services Ltd. and Jampur International FZA — manager of the tug that was hauling the ship — arises because damage to machinery affected the tug, which is not covered under the hull...

