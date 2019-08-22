Indian Diamond Magnate Set For May 2020 Extradition Fight

Law360, London (August 22, 2019, 4:46 PM BST) -- Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi is set to face a five-day extradition trial in May that is expected to be confirmed at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London next month, a judge said Thursday. Modi, a 48-year-old jewelry billionaire who is wanted in India over an alleged $2 billion loan fraud at Punjab National Bank, appeared via video link before Judge Tan Ikram, who told Modi his trial dates would be confirmed at a Sept. 19 hearing. Modi has been in custody in a London prison since his arrest in March on an extradition warrant on charges brought by...

