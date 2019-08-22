Del. Opens Door For 2 Seat Changes As Strine Retires

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT) -- Delaware’s Judicial Nominating Commission began taking applications early Thursday for Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr.’s successor, in a process that could simultaneously fill another seat on the panel if Gov. John Carney taps an incumbent justice for promotion. The JNC’s double notice gave applicants until noon on Sept. 13 to apply, potentially keeping open the possibility of a special Senate confirmation session in late October, set by Chief Justice Strine for the rough time of his expected departure from the bench. Chief Justice Strine announced July 8 that he would step down after 5 ½ years as Delaware’s...

