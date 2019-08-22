FCA Swamped With PPI Claims In Final Days Before Deadline

Law360, London (August 22, 2019, 6:08 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday it has seen a surge of inquiries about payment protection insurance claims in the weeks leading up to the looming deadline for complaints. The regulator has seen a 420% increase in web traffic and a 269% increase in calls related to PPI claims in the two months leading up to the Aug. 29 deadline. Consumers who were missold payment protection insurance will not be able to get money back if they miss the deadline, the authority warned. Nearly 1 in 5 consumers said they will make a last-minute decision about whether to submit a PPI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS