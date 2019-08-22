Gilead Challenges HHS' HIV-Prevention Patents

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. is asking the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review four of the government’s HIV-prevention patents, escalating a fight over who actually invented the use of the HIV treatment medication Truvada to prevent infection. Petitions for inter partes reviews filed Wednesday claim the entirety of two U.S. Department of Health and Human Services patents should be invalidated as anticipated and obvious. The petitions note that two additional patents will be challenged. “We strongly believe that the patents granted to HHS since 2015 for [pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis] are not valid,” Gilead said in a statement Wednesday. “Published...

