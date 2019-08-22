Chinook Raises $65M Series A For Kidney Disease Treatments

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Chinook Therapeutics said Thursday it has raised $65 million in its latest funding round that will be used to develop new treatments for kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. said its Series A funding round saw contributions from founding investors Versant Ventures and Apple Tree Partners as well as new investor Samsara BioCapital. Chinook said the injection of capital will help bring several kidney disease treatments to clinical trials by 2021. "Drug development in kidney diseases is experiencing a resurgence due to greater understanding of disease biology, utilization of novel translational platforms and patient stratification tools, and emergence of accelerated regulatory pathways...

