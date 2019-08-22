Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin snared a spot on this week’s legal lions list with a Ninth Circuit win for Amazon in a tax spat, while Paul Hastings ended up among the legal lambs after a judge ordered client L'Oreal to pay $50 million in a trade secrets suit. Legal Lions Attorneys from Sidley Austin LLP kick off this week’s legal lions list. On Aug. 16, their client Amazon defeated an IRS appeal when a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel unanimously upheld a U.S. Tax Court ruling that favored the online retailer’s valuation of intangible assets transferred to a Luxembourg subsidiary. Counsel for Amazon.com are Carter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS