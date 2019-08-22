DOJ's Latest Effort To Undermine Impartial Immigration Bench

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 9, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a petition to decertify the National Association of Immigration Judges on the grounds that its members are “management officials” who should thus be precluded from unionizing. Formed in 1971, the NAIJ has been certified as the national immigration judges’ union since 1979. The Department of Justice unsuccessfully took the same action some 20 years ago, under then-U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno. In September 2000, the Federal Labor Relations Authority upheld a determination that immigration judges are not managers. The present petition cites to a few minor legal developments in the 19 years...

