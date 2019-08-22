Former Tax Foundation Exec Joins McDermott's SALT Team

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Joseph Bishop-Henchman, former executive vice president at the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation, will be joining the state and local tax team at McDermott Will & Emery LLP, the law firm announced Thursday. Bishop-Henchman, who was at the Tax Foundation for more than 14 years, will serve as counsel on McDermott's tax team in Washington, D.C., the firm said in a statement. “Our clients will benefit from Joe’s comprehensive knowledge of state tax regimes and how they create compliance and controversy problems,” Stephen Kranz, partner in McDermott’s SALT group in Washington, D.C., said in the statement. “Joe is a household name in tax...

