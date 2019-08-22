East Ventures Clinches 6th Fund With $75M In Tow

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- East Ventures, a private investment firm focused on Southeast Asia and Japan, has clinched its sixth venture capital fund after securing $75 million from limited partners, with plans to focus on multiple areas, including digital infrastructure investments in Indonesia, the firm said Thursday. The fund drew significant interest from investors and was oversubscribed, blasting past its original target of $30 million, it said in a statement. The investor base includes wealthy individuals, Asian family offices and sovereign wealth funds, among others. The wealthy individuals include Wang Xing, CEO of Chinese online services platform Meituan-Dianping, and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Institutional investors...

