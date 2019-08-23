PTAB Puts U. Of Minn. Reviews On Ice For High Court Appeal

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to put off a review of the University of Minnesota's patent on a hepatitis C treatment in light of the university's appeal of a recent Federal Circuit decision that state sovereign immunity doesn't apply in such reviews. After the Federal Circuit in June ruled that inter partes reviews are not subject to state sovereign immunity, allowing unrelated challenges by LSI Corp., Ericsson Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. to move forward, the university said it would appeal the appellate court's decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the PTAB's Wednesday order. LSI and...

