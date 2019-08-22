Calif. Bar Taps Investigator To Probe Leak Of Exam Topics

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California has hired a former San Francisco lawyer to look into how a list of essay topics was given out to test takers on the eve of last month's exam, the bar announced Wednesday, almost a month after the state Supreme Court said it would investigate what went wrong. In a fact sheet about the leak, the bar said it will retain Jean Conrad Gaskill, a retired labor lawyer who worked for the now-defunct Brobeck Phleger & Harrison LLP, to conduct an independent review of how the essay questions were sent out and any measures the bar...

