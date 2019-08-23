IP Hires: Milbank, Jones Day, McGuireWoods

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT) -- In this week’s round of intellectual property attorney moves, Milbank hired a team led by Irell & Manella's former managing partner; Jones Day brought on a patent litigator from Morrison & Foerster; and McGuireWoods nabbed an IP partner with experience with oil, gas and tech clients. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Irell Ex-Managing Partner, 3 Other IP Attys Decamp To Milbank David Gindler Gary Frischling Lauren Drake Yite John Lu Irell & Manella LLP's former managing partner, a former IP practice group leader and two other IP litigators have left to join Milbank in Los Angeles. David Gindler, who stepped down as managing...

