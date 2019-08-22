Philadelphia Controller Dodges Political Firing Suit

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, who was swept into office two years ago on a promise that she would stand up to the city’s Democratic Party establishment, has dodged claims that she harbored political motivations when she fired three relatives of party officials. A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the three employees, who started working for the controller’s office between 2001 and 2008 and were fired after Rhynhart’s election, were not engaged in protected political conduct as a result of being related to Democratic Party officials in the city. “The court is not persuaded that an individual engages in constitutionally...

