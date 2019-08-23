Investor Advocates Fear Looser Exemption Rules Will Backfire

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s efforts to streamline and potentially expand access to private, unregistered securities offerings have some investor advocates worried that the more transparent public markets will suffer by contrast, to the detriment of retail investors. The debate is expected to intensify in the coming weeks given a looming deadline for public comments regarding a wide-ranging SEC "concept release" that seeks input on how to improve its rules regarding the growing market for private offerings, which now exceed public offerings. The SEC noted that the number of exemptions relieving companies from registering their securities offerings has increased beyond cohesion...

