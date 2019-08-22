Mylan Partially Beats Amgen Neulasta Biosimilar Claims

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- In light of a recent Federal Circuit decision, Amgen Inc. can no longer allege that Mylan Inc.'s proposed Neulasta biosimilar infringed one of its patents, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled Wednesday, granting a joint request from both parties to nix the claim. In Amgen Inc. v. Coherus BioSciences Inc., Federal Circuit affirmed a Delaware federal court's dismissal of another Amgen suit alleging infringement of the same patent at issue in the Mylan case. Under that decision, issued in late July, "the parties agree ... Amgen can no longer maintain its claim of infringement against Mylan," they told the court in their...

