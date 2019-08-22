PTAB Judge Hammers Wirtgen Over Road Milling Patent

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge lobbed prickly comments at a Wirtgen attorney Thursday, accusing him of "wasting" the board's time with a "vexatious" motion in the company's bid to defend one of its road milling patents from Caterpillar Inc. Wirtgen attorney Richard D. Coller III of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox PLLC told the board during a two-hour hearing that evidence in the case, including two Caterpillar user manuals, should be excluded because Caterpillar's witness could not credibly vouch for their authenticity. Patent Trial and Appeal Board Judge Kevin W. Cherry appeared incensed that Coller seemed to be saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS