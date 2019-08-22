Ex-Vanguard Worker Gets 4 Years For Mail Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A former Pennsylvania employee at the Vanguard Group has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a fraud scheme in which he stole millions from dormant accounts whose abandoned funds were to be turned over to the state, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Scott Capps, 48, of Coatesville, stole about $2.1 million over four years from the latent accounts, federal prosecutors alleged. In March, Capps pleaded guilty to five counts charging him with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns, according to the case docket. At a hearing in Pennsylvania...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS