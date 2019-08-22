Trump To Introduce New Tax Cut Plan, Adviser Says

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 11:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump intends to unveil a new plan to cut taxes, with the possibility of it being released during the upcoming campaign cycle, a White House adviser told reporters on Thursday. White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said that the White House is working with leaders on Congress' tax-writing panels to promote the legislation, which he dubbed "Tax Cuts 2.0." The legislation "would be a compilation of our best thinking on additional tax relief incentives for the middle class, for blue collar workers, small businesses and so forth," Kudlow said. It would be "additional relief on top of the bill that passed...

