Swedish Watchdog Delays Wrap Of Dirty Money Bank Probe

Law360, London (August 23, 2019, 4:20 PM BST) -- Sweden’s financial regulator announced Friday it will delay publishing the findings of an investigation into alleged money laundering in the Baltics by Swedish lenders to allow it to review the "considerable amount of material" it has gathered. Swedbank AB and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB have become the focus of money laundering investigations after it was reported that poor management and controls at the Swedish lenders allowed dirty cash to be funneled through branches in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, which is know as Finansinspektionen or FI, said it will published its conclusions in early 2020 rather than later this year as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS