Op-Ed On Ukraine Report Rattled Skadden, Craig Jury Hears

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- In August 2012, a headline half a world away about “stink” from Skadden got the attention of the elite partnership, jurors heard Friday at the criminal trial of former partner Gregory Craig. On the stand in a D.C. federal court, attorney Cliff Sloan recalled seeing the op-ed from a Ukraine newspaper in his email, and reaching out to Craig, a longtime acquaintance he’d helped bring to Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP from the White House two years earlier. At the time, Craig was leading a Skadden team doing a “rule of law” analysis of a politically tinged prosecution in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS