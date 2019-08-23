Fla. Health System Scolded As Its Docs Lose Privilege Fight

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge slammed Health First Inc. on Thursday as he upheld a Brevard County hospital's refusal to renew medical privileges for seven of the health care group's doctors after the provider refused to hand over data for the hospital's reaccreditation of its cancer program. In his order granting summary judgment to North Brevard County Hospital District, which operates Parrish Medical Center, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton said that while Health First was not a named party in the case, the dispute “revolves around the thinly veiled effort of Health First to flex its muscle in the long-running, heavily...

