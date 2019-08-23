CBD Cos. Push Back Against Indiana Anti-Hemp Law

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A group of hemp and CBD sellers argued in a brief filed Thursday in Indiana federal court that a recent state law restricting "smokable hemp" is "unconstitutional" and runs afoul of the 2018 federal Farm Bill that broadly legalized all hemp products. The CBD, or cannabidiol, vendors pushing for a preliminary injunction against the state law, known as Senate-Enrolled Act 516, argued that Indiana has misapplied a provision from the federal Farm Bill, which allows states to regulate the "production" of hemp with greater scrutiny than federal law. Production refers, in this context, to the growing of crops, the brief argued....

