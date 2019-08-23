Hacker Must Repay £900K In Cryptocurrency After Data Theft

Law360, London (August 23, 2019, 5:49 PM BST) -- A judge ruled at a London court on Friday that police could confiscate more than £900,000 ($1.1 million) in bitcoin from a hacker who was jailed after stealing and selling the personal details of thousands of consumers. Grant West was ordered by the judge at Southwark Crown Court to pay approximately £922,000 in cryptocurrency he had made by hacking more than 100 companies across the globe and selling stolen personal information on shadowy websites, according to police. The cryptocurrency will be sold and divided among West's victims, some of whom lost as much as £200,000 in response to being hacked, the Metropolitan Police Service said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS