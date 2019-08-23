Walmart Bias Accusers Seek Redo Over Withheld Evidence

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Three veterans of the landmark Walmart v. Dukes class action asked a Florida federal judge to rethink a recent order tossing their nearly 20-year-old claims against Walmart, saying the retailer hamstrung their case by refusing to turn over key evidence until it was too late for them to cite it. Former workers Kathleen Forbes, Linda Ray and Edna Remington asked U.S. District Judge Robert Scola to reconsider his Aug. 16 decision granting summary judgment to Walmart, which the judge based in part on findings the women didn't point to men the company favored. The women blamed Walmart for their case's perceived...

