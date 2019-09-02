Powerhouses Lead Hot Calif. Legal Market Facing Shakeup

Law360 (September 2, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The eclectic group of law firms selected as Law360’s 2019 California Powerhouses have steered billions in transactions, landed multimillion-dollar settlements and secured precedential rulings, representing tech and entertainment giants in a legal market that experts say is “deliriously” hot and could be on the verge of a shakeup. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;} .tg td{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;padding:9px 8px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;border-top-width:1px;border-bottom-width:1px;border-color:black;} .tg th{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-weight:normal;padding:9px 8px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;border-top-width:1px;border-bottom-width:1px;border-color:black;} .tg .tg-y8zg{font-weight:bold;background-color:#07203f;color:#ffffff;border-color:inherit;text-align:left} .tg .tg-yix6{font-weight:bold;background-color:#07203f;color:#ffffff;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-jji3{font-size:30px;background-color:#f6f6f6;border-color:#f6f6f6;text-align:center; line-height:1.2; !important} .tg .tg-ky2d{background-color:#e6f0fc;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-sfcg{background-color:#f6f6f6;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-cuu6{background-color:#f6f6f6;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:left} .tg .tg-elpo{background-color:#f6f6f6;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-lt09{background-color:#e6f0fc;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:left} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) {.tg {width: auto !important;}.tg col {width: auto !important;}.tg-wrap {overflow-x: auto;-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;}} California Powerhouses Firm California Headcount Fenwick & West 275...

