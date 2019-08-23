Top PTAB Panel Says Faulty Complaints Trigger IPR Time Bar

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The panel that sets precedent for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Friday that the one-year window to file an inter partes review petition begins when an infringement complaint is served, even if the plaintiff lacked standing or the complaint has other defects. The Precedential Opinion Panel, or POP, in its second decision since it was created, ruled that GoPro Inc.’s petition challenging a 360Heros Inc. camera mount patent was time-barred because GoPro was sued for infringement more than a year before filing the petition. That is true even though 360Heros’ suit was thrown out when a judge ruled that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS